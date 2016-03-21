Babies are a great way to meet people.

A man from Tallahassee, Fla. mistakenly found himself accidentally on a text thread about a woman having a new baby and wound up going to the hospital to congratulate the new parents .

Dennis Williams got a text that said, "We are at the hospital. Having a baby today! She has dilated to between 5-6."

"Congrats lol but I think someone got the wrong number," Dennis responded.

End of story? Not quite. He continued to receive messages, so eventually he just decided to join the celebration and landmark moment that is childbirth and sent another text promising to go to the hospital : "Well I don't know y'all but me and the boys will be thru to take picture with the baby."

The new parents, Mark and Lindsay Knox, apologized for including Williams, but he insisted on coming by with his brother, which they did.

Hmm, is it too soon to suggest they be named the godparents?