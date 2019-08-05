New Twinkies To Feature Taste From Outer Space

It wasn't all that long ago that we thought Twinkies were gone forever. The old Hostess Brand company had fallen on hard times and the company temporarily shut down in 2012. Now that the cake side of the business has been sold to Apollo and Metropoulos we're all happy that Twinkies are back. And they've just introduced a new flavor. Moonberry.

Image Courtesy FoodAndWine.com

According to Food and Wine, Hostess says this new variation on an old treat is comprised of “a dark blue, night sky colored sponge cake with a fruity mystery ‘moonberry’ flavored creamy filling.”

Like so many special flavors the Moonberry Twinkies will only be available for a short time and only at your neighborhood Walmart store.

Bon appetit!