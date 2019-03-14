Next Week is March Movie Madness at the Wichita Falls Public Library

Looking for something to do with the kids for Spring Break? You can enjoy a free movie with them during the City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s March Movie Madness Week, March 18th – 21st.

The movies are for kids ages 16 and under and start at 2:00 pm each day in room 205 on the second floor of the library, located at 600 11th Street. Not only is the movie free, popcorn and drinks will be provided as well.

Adults must accompany children for the duration of the movie.

Here’s the lineup:

Monday, March 18th – Coco

Tuesday, March 19th – Hoodwinked

Wednesday, March 20th – Up

Thursday, March 21st – Incredibles 2

Call the Recreation Division at 940-761-7490 if you need more information.