Strong Texas Winds Blow Over an 18-Wheeler on Highway Causing Major Delays

How strong were the winds yesterday? This strong.

Man on man was it a windy day yesterday throughout Texas. Don't think I didn't notice the red paint on my WHITE car this morning from someone not holding their door in the wind. Yeah, someone in Wichita Falls needs to talk to me ASAP, not a joke by the way. The winds affected a lot of Texans and boy did an eighteen wheeler feel it.

Over in Amarillo, a storm chaser caught some pretty scary footage of a truck getting blown over in the wind. The wind gets the back of the trailer off the ground and after that, the momentum just flips the truck over. Pretty scary stuff, but this is only one of many trucks getting flipped over yesterday according to reports.