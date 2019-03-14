A Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is Coming to North Texas Within the Month

If Hello Kitty is your thing, you will want to be a part of this.

Turns out a Hello Kitty Cafe truck has been running for the past four years. It was apparently designed for a Hello Kitty Convention and was so successful the owners take it on the road. They actually have two now that travel the country for Hello Kitty lovers to enjoy.

The truck serves sweet treats, like cookies, cakes, and macaroons with Hello Kitty on them. They also sell their own Hello Kitty merchandise as well. You can get some more info on their website for everything that they sell.

If you're a big Hello Kitty fan and want to go. They're in Texas in a couple of weeks. I will put all of their Texas dates below. More info is available on their site for an exact address of where to go.

March 16 Laredo, TX

March 23 San Antonio, TX

March 30 Woodlands, TX

April 6 Friendswood, TX

April 13 Dallas, TX