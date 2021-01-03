NFL Announces Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule, Featuring 6 Games

The 2020 NFL season is the first season featuring seven playoff teams from both conferences, 14 teams in total. The expansion from 12 to 14 playoff teams also forced the Wild Card round to expand from two games to three games in each conference.

The NFL decided to scheduled two triple-headers for the Wild Card round, one on this upcoming Saturday, and one on Sunday, January 10th.

The no. 1 seed in each conference, the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC, are the only teams with a bye.

NBC and CBS will each televise two Wild Card games, FOX gets just one game on Saturday, and ABC/ESPN, using ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team, will televise the early game on Sunday, January 10th.

The NFL will also allow Amazon Prime to simulcast the Chicago-New Orleans Wild Card game, and NBC's Peacock streaming service will simulcast the Cleveland-Pittsburgh Wild Card game.

In two weeks, the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoff will take play on January 16th & 17th in its traditional format with two games in each conference.



NFL Wild Card Round Tripleheaders

Saturday, Jan. 9th, 2021

AFC No. 7 seed Indianapolis Colts at AFC No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills, 12:05 p.m. CT (CBS)

NFC No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams at NFC No. 3 seed Seattle Seahawks, 3:40 p.m. CT (FOX)

NFC No. 5 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFC No. 4 seed Washington Football Team, 7:15 p.m. CT (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 10th, 2021

AFC No. 5 seed Baltimore Ravens at AFC No. 4 seed Tennessee Titans, 12:05 p.m. CT (ABC, ESPN)

NFC No. 7 seed Chicago Bears at NFC No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints, 3:40 p.m. CT (CBS, Nick, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC No. 6 seed Cleveland Browns at AFC No. 3 seed Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:15 p.m. CT (NBC, Telemundo, Peacock)