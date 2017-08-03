No Monsters Here: Officer Helps Girl Search for Bogeymen

A 4-year-old Colorado girl enlisted some professional help to ensure her new home was monster-free.

Sidney Fahrenbruch met Longmont police Officer David Bonday at a barbecue and invited him over to scour some nooks and crannies shortly after her family moved in to the house last month.

Sidney's mom, Megan, says her daughter doesn't really buy into the idea of monsters, but the aspiring policewoman smelled an opportunity to hang out with an officer.

She even wore her own police uniform for the hunt, which turned up zero bogeymen.

In video taken by Sidney's mom, Bonday tells the girl she's "super brave" as she peers under her sofa and its cushions with the officer's flashlight for any offending beasts.