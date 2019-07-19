A Kid Actually Climbed Into a Claw Machine

I always wanted to do this when I was a kid.

Remember what it was like to look at all those goodies inside of a claw machine, knowing the deck was stacked against you ever getting one?

A kid in Brazil took matters into his own hands and climbed right on into a claw machine to claim his prize.

He went totally unnoticed until he had made it all the way inside. That’s when an adult came along and spoiled the party for him.

The person who posted the video says he’s ok.