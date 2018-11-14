No One Has Claimed $1.5 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

Someone in Simpsonville, South Carolina won the enormous $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot but, according to lottery officials, no one has claimed it.

The entire Country was Mega Millions crazy last month as the jackpot grew to over $1.5 billion. A winning ticket was sold in Simpsonville, South Carolina, but it's possible the winner may not even know they've won. The jackpot is currently unclaimed according to CBS Columbia affiliate WLTX.

From knoe.com -

"South Carolina lottery officials previously said the winner has 180 days to claim the prize and that they can stay anonymous. The retailer that sold the ticket gets a $50,000 cut once the prize is claimed."

So, either the winner is still freaking out and getting things in order, or possibly someone has won and doesn't know it.