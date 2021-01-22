The multi-state Mega Millions jackpot has hit the $1 billion mark for the Friday, January 22nd, 2021 drawing.

According to Texas Lottery officials, Friday's Mega Millions drawing is the third largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the second highest in Mega Millions history.

If a single winner takes home Friday's Mega Millions drawing, the lump sum cash value is now an estimated $739.6 million. The ever-growing jackpot is the result of 36 straight drawings without a winner. This is the longest stretch in Mega Million history without a winner.

"Playing for large lottery jackpot prizes like the ones we have seen recently are an exciting form of entertainment and are fun for our players, but we want to urge them to play responsibly," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "While it's a thrill to dream about winning tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot prize, we encourage our players to play within their means and remind them that it only takes one ticket to win."

The Texas Lottery also notes that three Texas Lottery players have won second-tier prizes of at least $1 million, while the main jackpot continues to roll over.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was also the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. One person from South Carolina won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

Ticket sales for tonight's Mega Millions jackpot end at 9:45 p.m. Central Time, and the drawing will take place at 10:12 p.m. Central Time.

Texas Lottery retailers that sell a jackpot-winning Mega Millions or Powerball ticket are eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app