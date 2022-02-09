No ‘The Simpsons’ Did Not Predict the Bengals Super Bowl You Morons!

Oh my God I am so sick of people sharing this photo! Do freaking one second of research!

'The Simpsons' is honestly one of my favorite shows of all time. From seasons 3 through 9, you could put on any episode for me and I am going to have a good time. However, in my Simpsons fandom, I have turned into Comic Book Guy.

via GIPHY

The Simpsons have been on literally my entire life. They started in 1989 and I was born in 1989. So I have no memory of 'The Simpsons' not being on television. So when I see everyone sharing this damn photo this week I literally cringe.

Go type in Simpsons Super Bowl into any social media and this damn photo is coming up. THOUSANDS of you believe this! Stop it! Yes, the Simpsons have predicted many things throughout the years, but this is NOT one of them. Let's break down every photo in this image.

First off every single photo is from a DIFFERENT episode of 'The Simpsons'. Let's start with the Cincinnati Bengals cheerleaders.

This is from Season 12 Episode 3, Insane Clown Poppy. Where Krusty learns he has a long lost daughter. He hooked up with this girl while doing a USO Show during the Gulf War. The Cincinnati Bengals cheerleaders come out at one point to rile up the troops. Gulf War sounds a lot like a Super Bowl prediction to me you idiots.

Second, we have the Cincinnati Bengals tattoo. This one is honestly the only one that could be considered close to a Super Bowl prediction. Homer and Ned's Hail Mary Pass from Season 16 Episode 8, this one actually aired right after the Super Bowl. Homer's victory dance goes viral and he gets chosen to choreograph the Super Bowl halftime. Sorry folks, besides the tattoo no mention of the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Get our free mobile app

Finally the one that has pissed me off the most. The actual score prediction of the Super Bowl. This one makes me the most mad because it is one of my favorite episodes. Lisa the Greek from Season 3 Episode 14. It's one of the rare times where it's a Lisa and Homer episode and Homer finds out Lisa can correctly pick NFL games. So he starts making a lot of money gambling, but then Lisa thinks she is just being used. She thought her dad actually enjoyed spending time with her.

Great episode, unfortunately this particular screenshot is not of Cincinnati and Los Angeles like in this year's Super Bowl. It is of Cincinnati and MIAMI, which could LITERALLY NEVER HAPPEN AS A SUPER BOWL MATCHUP YOU IDIOTS!

Let me just Photoshop Miami off the photo and bam go viral and morons will share it. In conclusion, don't believe everything you see online.

How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows