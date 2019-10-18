NOAA Predicts Warmer Than Average Winter for North Texas

Looks like we have a pretty mild winter ahead of us here in Texoma.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center expects most of the U.S. to experience warmer-than-average weather from December through February. With that being said, it doesn’t mean we won’t experience below average temperatures. We can still expect periods of snowfall and below freezing temperatures.

NOAA.gov

As far as precipitation goes, NOAA is calling for an average amount this winter for this part of the country.

NOAA.gov

The Climate Prediction Center issues monthly updates to the three-month outlook. The next update is due November 21st.