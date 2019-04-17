Parts of Texoma Bracing for Severe Weather

Spring has definitely arrived in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma and Wednesday afternoon could prove eventful for parts of our area.

NOAA severe weather outlook 041719

According to the SPC , there is an enhanced risk for severe storms from the northern Texas Panhandle and in southeast Oklahoma into northern and central Texas for severe thunderstorms forecast to develop late this evening and overnight. These storms will also bring the risk of flash flooding to some areas that have already seen heavy rains recently.

Clay, Montague, Jack and Wise Counties should be on alert for severe weather this evening and in the DFW area into the early morning hours on Thursday.