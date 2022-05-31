North Texas City Among Best Places to Raise a Family
As exciting as it can be, relocating is tough for anyone, but it’s especially tough when you have a family.
The cost of living is a major factor when choosing to put down your roots in a new place, you also have to keep in mind just how good a fit it will be for your family.
For me, safety is the Number 1 priority. While no community is immune to crime, I insist upon living in a safe and secure neighborhood. Of course, my children receiving a quality education is another top priority.
Some of the other major factors when considering where to relocate to are access to good health care, attractions in the area and fun stuff to do as a family.
With those and other factors in mind, the financial website WalletHub conducted a study to determine the best and worst places to raise a family and found that Plano was the fourth-best city in which to raise a family.
Plano scored especially well when it comes to median family salary (adjusted for cost of living). Researchers determined Plano to be in a five-way tie for first place with Columbia, MD, Overland Park, KS, Scottsdale, AZ, and Gilbert, AZ.
The city also scored well in socio-economics, affordability, and health and safety.
10 Best Places to Raise a Family
- Fremont, CA
- Overland Park, KS
- Irvine, CA
- Plano, TX
- Columbia, MD
- San Diego, CA
- Seattle, WA
- San Jose, CA
- Madison, WI
- Scottsdale, AZ
Get the full results of the study and the methodology used at this location.