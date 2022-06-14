North Texas City Among Top 10 for First-Time Home Buyers

Buying a home is one of the most intimidating things a person will ever do – especially the first time around.

And unfortunately for first-time homebuyers, real estate prices are skyrocketing right now. It’s a seller’s market and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change in the near future, according to Yahoo! Finance.

But there are still those out there who are planning to become homeowners for the first time. With that in mind, researchers at SmartAsset compared 181 of the largest cities in the U.S. to determine which were the best for first-time homebuyers.

To reach their conclusions, analysts looked at 12 metrics across four categories, including market favorability, affordability, livability, and employment.

After crunching the numbers, researchers found that Denton was the 9th best city in the U.S. for first-time homebuyers:

Located within the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the city of Denton garnered the eighth-best livability score and 18th-highest home market favorability rating. Denton posted the fifth-highest home appreciation rate between 2015 and 2025, when homes increased in value by an average of 39.09%. Meanwhile, Denton has the 30th-lowest violent crime rate (242 crimes per 100,000 residents) and the 33rd-highest concentration of dining and entertainment establishments (11.12%).

Denton wasn’t the only North Texas city to make the Top 25. McKinney is ranked 15th, Mesquite is 18th on the list, and Plano is ranked 25th overall.

Top 10 U.S. Cities for First-Time Homebuyers

Bellevue, WA Virginia Beach, VA Omaha, NE Olathe, KS Nashville, TN Grand Rapids, MI Sunnyvale, CA Lincoln, NE Denton, TX Huntsville, AL

Get the full results of the study and methodology details at this location.

