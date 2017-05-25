North Texas Service Dog Gets His Own Photo in High School Yearbook

This dog took a way better yearbook photo than half my graduating class.

Kathryn Campbell is a freshman at Timber Creek high school in Fort Worth. She needs her golden retriever, Soldier, because Kathryn experiences seizures. Soldier also helps Kathryn with her anxiety, making her comfortable in unfamiliar places.

Considering the fact that Soldier is at school every day with Kathryn, the yearbook staff thought he deserved a spot in the yearbook. Soldier has basically become one of the students on campus. He attends PE class, pep rallies, and even received a homecoming mum, this year. So it was only natural that when the class lined up for pictures, Soldier got a turn, as well,” Timber Creek yearbook adviser Kathy Beers told the Daily Dot . “He’s as much a part of our school as any soul who enters our doors.”