Lawton Police Go Head-to-Head With Man Armed With Large Sword

I'm calling this one the case of the Kung Fu Okie. Or maybe he was just re-enacting scenes from ' Kill Bill '?

At around 11 am Wednesday, Lawton Police were called to the intersection of J Ave and 11th Street after witnesses reported seeing a man walking around with a sword.

KSWO reports that the suspect, Michael Curtis, was threatening people. When officers tried to take him into custody he failed to comply. Officers followed Curtis on foot for more than two blocks and were eventually able to get him into custody.

Michael Curtis (Lawton Police Department)

Curtis is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, resisting a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon. There were no reports of serious injuries