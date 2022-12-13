Nothing Screams ‘Texas’ Like a Whataburger and H-E-B Combo

This is as Texas as it gets.

Honestly, I’m shocked that this is the first I’ve learned of the combined Whataburger and H-E-B convenience store in Hutto, Texas. Especially seeing as it has been around for almost six years now, according to Chron. The store opened in late January 2017.

Certainly, we can agree that it’s a brilliant idea as H-E-B and Whataburger are two things that are near and dear to the hearts of Texans. Imagine being able to pick up some of your favorite H-E-B exclusive products and a patty melt in one handy dandy location. Now that’s just mind-blowing.

Another thing that’s mind-blowing is the fact that this hasn’t caught on and spread like wildfire across the Lone Star State. As far as I can tell after a couple of Google searches, the location in Hutto is one of a kind.

And I would say it’s high time for that to change.

At the very least, there should be a Whataburger and H-E-B convenience store combo to welcome visitors to our great state as soon as they cross the border. Because, just like the headline suggests, it doesn’t get any more Texan than that.

