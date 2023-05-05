Welcome to North Texas, H-E-B: Fight Breaks Out at Frisco Location

H-E-B now stands for hook, evade, body blow.

That didn’t take long, did it? The H-E-B in Frisco opened its doors in September of last year. And less than a year later, the store played host to a good old-fashioned DFW slobber knocker.

However, it was pretty short-lived thanks to the quick work of security.

Get our free mobile app

Today’s entertainment begins with a person wailing away at another who was lying on the ground. A member of the security team is finally able to pull the attacker off the other and then separate them.

What were they fighting over you ask?

According to Landon Buford, it all started over a parking space. That’ll do it every time. God forbid someone have to walk a few yards further to get to the store entrance.

So, instead of merely getting a bit of exercise by walking a little further, the person who was angry about their parking spot getting jacked also got to do a little sparring. And if you’ve ever boxed or done martial arts, you know that sparring is some damn cardio.

Of course, both of our supermarket warriors will be nursing some bumps and bruises over the next few days. But I’m sure it’s totally worth it.

Because everyone knows there’s no feeling quite like getting that prime parking spot on a busy day at H-E-B.

The video isn’t embeddable, but you can watch it here. Also, check out some of my favorite Twitter comments below.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

Texas Family Went to EVERY Buc-ee's in Texas We have all thought about doing it. Stopping at every Buc-ee's while on a road trip, but this family did it over Spring Break and shared the photos with the world. Check them out below.