Texas Prisoner Escapes Transport, Rides On Top of Patrol Car Driving Down Highway

A prisoner who was being transported to Taylor County attempted to make an escape in Wichita County on Wednesday afternoon (7/25), and it was all caught on video.

The inmate, identified as 31-year-old Martin Gregory Estrada, reportedly kicked out a window of the transport vehicle and attempted to get out of the vehicle at U.S. 82 and Turkey Ranch Road.

Jennifer Mustain and her husband Jason happened to be driving behind the transport when Estrada climbed out of the vehicle and onto the roof. At that point, they started recording the video seen above.

At first, he was laying across the top of the roof like you see in the movies," Jason told KTXS. "Then he tried to stand up and eventually sat there chillin'."

Estrada sat on the roof of the moving car for about five minutes as the Taylor County transport continued south and called for backup from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

When Wichita County deputies arrived, Estrada jumped off the roof and was taken into custody. He was taken to Abilene where he was booked into the Taylor County jail on charges of Aggravated robbery, robbery, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of meth, evading arrest - five counts, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bonds total $680,000.