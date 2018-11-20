Of Course You Can Bake A Turkey In A Microwave

It's an age-old question. How long does it take to bake your Thanksgiving turkey in the oven? There are dozens of 1-800 help lines dedicated to just that query. Then there are those that smoke or deep fry their turkeys and occasionally catch things on fire.

But wait, this is the 21st century. We've moved on from wood burning stoves and hunting for meals in the woods. Wouldn't it be a lot faster and easier if we could just pop that beast into the microwave and have it baked in a fraction of the time? It sounds too logical, there must be a catch. Surely you can't bake a turkey in a microwave.

Or can you?

According to the Holderness Family Vlog you can! And the results surprised even them!

Or course there are a couple things to keep in mind. Your 20 pound bird is never going to fit into your apartment sized microwave and there are a few other things that you'll need to do to get things to turn out well.

If you try microwaving your turkey this year let us know how things went. Meanwhile I'll be spending Thanksgiving with some friends. They'll supply the turkey and all of the other main meal type dishes, I'll do the bachelor thing and bring dessert. We bachelors are pretty good at desserts.

Happy Thanksgiving, y'all.