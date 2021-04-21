The Highest Rated Restaurants in Wichita Falls Will Probably Surprise You
Ever get bored and start scrolling through the internet? I did that today and discovered something pretty surprising about our city.
Since I'm back on a diet, all I do is constantly think about food. I always look forward to going out once a week. Today I was bored and was wanting to try something new. So I went to a place where a lot of people go for recommendations, Yelp. Believe me, I know Yelp can have some of the most toxic people in the world that leave those reviews.
However, I decided to see which restaurants people actually liked the most and the results, were pretty surprising. None of the restaurants in my top five made the cut and a few of these I have never been to. So here are the highest rated restaurants in Wichita Falls, according to Yelp.
- 1
Guittierez Restaurant513 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Here are what some people had to say about this place:
"The food is delicious, and the burritos are huge and good I would recommend this place to anything and the best thing is they have a drive thru to pick the food up."
"Best Mexico food ever in Wichita Falls Texas. people are friendly there and the service is very good."
"Wow, this is the definition of a hole in the wall that has the absolute best food. Do not let the surrounding area turn you away from eating here, you will not regret."
Also watch my video of me trying to eat their monster burrito.
- 2
Willie's Place3135 10th Street
Here's what some people had to say:
"Great find! Food was awesome and super friendly! Will be back on our next trip through Wichita Falls!"
"This burger joint was on point. My husband created his own burger and I had a Naked Willie. I wish I had time to go back and eat here again. Patrons and staff extremely friendly and accommodating. Good curly fries can be hard to find- trust me- they can be found here."
"I was impressed with this spot. The burger was clean and not greasy. The one eyed Willie and even the basic burger are great. They even have a little drive thru available and seating for you and a few friends. French fries and okra were yummy too."
Also, watch me attempt there Psycho Burger below.
- 3
The Gypsy Kit801 Indiana Avenue
Here is what some people had to say about this place:
"I have been to the Gypsy Kit several times for both lunch and dinner. They do a great job mixing flavors and making it a gourmet taco experience.I recommend the "honey sriracha" and "kung pow cow", but honestly they are all really tasty."
"All the brunch is really good. French Toast is best I've ever had. The Texas Benny is the most unique brunch item I've ever had."
"Amazing, delicious food and drink. Went with a small group of people and got to try everything from pretzel to lobster Benedict to French toast to tots to sweet potato fries."
I have been to this place before and thought it was pretty good. Guess I need to go try it again.
- 4
Curry Garden1308 Holiday Street
I got to admit, never tried this place before, but I drive by it downtown pretty regularly. Definitely going to add it to the list.
"I love this place, it's a sweet couple that run it and they care so much about their customers and the products they put out."
"In town for work. Went to lunch with a colleague. Very warm and welcoming staff. Had the vegetable curry dish. Also got the samosas to go."
"First time trying and was greatly impressed! Large portions, flavorful and fresh food, clean atmosphere, and friendly staff!"
- 5
Hibiscus Cafe1616 Pearlie Drive
Another place I haven't been to in Wichita Falls. Add it to the list of places to go check out.
"Upon walking it is the nicest welcome and customer service given from entrance through paying and eating to leaving. Absolutely nice and delicious."
"We ordered from one of our favorite places last week, picked it & brought it home. We got the pita w/taziki sauce, chicken crepes & the gyro plate. Not only was it delicious but everything was prepared beautifully. We even had some leftover for lunch the next day."
"Great food, if you like Greek food def come check it out. Every time I come back to Sheppard I always try to make my way to Hibiscus cafe."