The Highest Rated Restaurants in Wichita Falls Will Probably Surprise You

Ever get bored and start scrolling through the internet? I did that today and discovered something pretty surprising about our city.

Since I'm back on a diet, all I do is constantly think about food. I always look forward to going out once a week. Today I was bored and was wanting to try something new. So I went to a place where a lot of people go for recommendations, Yelp. Believe me, I know Yelp can have some of the most toxic people in the world that leave those reviews.

However, I decided to see which restaurants people actually liked the most and the results, were pretty surprising. None of the restaurants in my top five made the cut and a few of these I have never been to. So here are the highest rated restaurants in Wichita Falls, according to Yelp.

Get our free mobile app