Officer Shot, Suspect Dead in Early Morning Shootout

The quiet of a Sunday morning in Cache, Oklahoma was shattered by a homicide and the shooting of a police officer.

KAUZ reports that at around 4 am on Sunday, January 6, Cache Police were called to a possible homicide near the intersection of Highway 115 and Oak. When officers arrived, they discovered one person dead and another injured.

The suspect was located a short time later at home near Quanah Road and Rock Creek. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, fired multiple shots at officers, striking one officer in the shoulder. The unidentified officer was struck in the shoulder and was transported to Comanche County Hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The home where the suspect was located was set on fire by the suspect. He died of a gunshot wound at the scene, but it is not clear if the fatal shot was self-inflicted or came from law enforcement.