Oklahoma Aquarium Letting One ‘Lucky’ Winner Dive into Shark Exhibit

No way in hell would I want do this, but if you're brave enough. You can sign up over the next couple of weeks.

Today I learned that the Oklahoma Aquarium has the largest collection of bull sharks in the world. They currently have ten in their exhibit and it is also the only aquarium in the Western Hemisphere to have bull sharks. I had no idea. Turns out the past couple of years they do something called 'Sharklahoma'. It's a month long celebration of sharks.

via GIPHY

Screw 'Shark Week', it's Shark Month in Oklahoma. The past three years during 'Sharklahoma' the aquarium lets one lucky winner actually scuba dive in the shark exhibit. That's right, you don't have to pay anything. They will randomly select someone on June 30th. So if you're at least 18-years-old, have a scuba license, and not a punk like me, sign up now.

The winner will be chosen on July 7, and will receive an all-inclusive trip including transportation, hotel, and meal vouchers.Turns out bull sharks are considered to be the most dangerous sharks in the world. They have the strongest bite force of any shark species and are responsible for a large proposition of shark bites every year. Hopefully the ten in this exhibit are in a good mood that day.

via GIPHY