Oklahoma Jailers Facing Cruelty Charges After Forcing Inmates to Listen to ‘Baby Shark’ on Loop

As a parent you may have been forced to hear this song nonstop. Looks like some inmates know your pain all to well.

On Monday in Oklahoma City, two detention officers and their supervisor were charged with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy. The three individuals are Gregory Cornell Butler Jr., Christian Charles Miles, and Christopher Raymond Hendershott. Gregory and Christian were allegedly the ones who did this to the inmates and Christopher allowed it to go on.

An investigation into the Oklahoma City Jail found that four inmates were subject to their crimes. This allegedly happened in November and December last year. The inmates were forced to stand the entire time, hands cuffed behind them and secured to the wall, the investigation found. The song was played nonstop throughout a jail visitation room.

"It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario," District Attorney Dave Prater said. "I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior."

We will see what happens to the three individuals charged in the case once this all wraps up.