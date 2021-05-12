Oklahoma Governor Wants to Throw a BBQ Underneath PETA Billboard Calling Him Out

Looks like Governor Stitt is still strong on his meat stance.

Just in case you didn't keep up with my previous story, allow me to fill you in real quick. A politician over in Colorado said they were going to be doing a meatless Monday to show support for new plant based options in his state. Governor Stitt in Oklahoma decided to stick it to them a propose an all meat week in Oklahoma.

This happened back in March and it looks like PETA got word about this because of course they did. They now have a billboard up just outside of Oklahoma City. It says, "Oklahoma, Home of the Meathead Gov. Kevin Stitt.” Underneath it says Go Vegan, with PETA's logo.

Looks like a little back and forth will be ensuing between PETA and Governor Stitt. His office says he is planning a cookout underneath the billboard for this afternoon around 5 PM. He shared a photo of the billboard on his Facebook page with the caption, "Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers".

The billboard is located near 1245 Southeast 15th Street in Oklahoma City, west of I-35, and is visible to westbound traffic. I wish Governor Stitt the best in this little battle with PETA. They definitely have some crazies in that group.

I got to admit, I'm suddenly craving a burger and I kinda want to see if the Oklahoma Governor can actually run a grill.

