Oklahoma is One of the Unluckiest States in the U.S.

Sorry Sooners, but a recent study determined that you live in a state that is among the unluckiest in the nation.

The career building website Zippia set out to determine what were the luckiest and unluckiest states in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. They used six factors to reach their conclusions: number of lotto winners in each state, median income, unemployment rate, average life expectancy, weather fatalities and car accident deaths per 100,000 people.

After crunching the numbers, they came to the conclusion that Oklahoma is the 48th unluckiest state. Only Mississippi and Alabama were unluckier. In fact, most of the unluckiest states were located in the south.

According to their findings, Oklahoma has only had 4 lotto winners, the life expectancy is 76 years, there are 16 car accident deaths per 100,000 people and the median income is $54,449.

It’s hard to truly determine what the unluckiest or luckiest states are. But when it comes to lucky and unlucky people, that’s a whole different story.

I know people who have won thousands of dollars at the casinos north of the Red River, but I’m certainly not one of them. After of years of feeding my money into slot machines with little to no result, I finally gave up on gambling.

That’s not to say that I’m particularly unlucky, I’m just not lucky when it comes to gambling.

Of course, you’re wondering just how lucky Texas is. On average, the Lone Star State is considered to be the 37th unluckiest state in the country.

And the luckiest state in the country is...Minnesota. Sorry, but having to endure those brutal winters doesn’t seem very lucky to me.

Check out the full results of the study at this location.