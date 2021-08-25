Woman Wears Space Helmet To Protest School Mask Mandate

To mask or not to mask. That is the question.

Sometimes people have very strong opinions and to go great lengths to get their point across. Such was the case at a school board meeting in Mobile, Alabama, when one woman actually wore a space helmet to the meeting.

The meeting was being held to address the Mobile County Public School Systems mask mandate. Some were very much in favor of masks, some not so much. Some wore masks. Some wore them incorrectly. Some let then dangle from one ear while they addressed the group. But one woman took her presentation to another level entirely when she wore a costume space helmet to the meeting.

She says she's not anti-mask, just anti-mask mandate. As part of the local Parent's Choice group she believes it should be left up to the parents to decide whether or not their child should wear a mask over their face for hours on end.

Do masks work to prevent the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19? Some say they do, some say they don't, some say it all depends on a multiplicity of factors including the location, proximity of others, prevailing wind speed, relative humidity, type of mask material, the ratio of masked vs unmasked people in the vicinity, when the mask was last cleaned or replaced, whether the person has been vaccinated, and any number of other things.

Personally I think they probably have some mitigating effect on the spread of viruses but you'd have to live inside a bubble to be completely protected.

If it makes you happy, wear one.

If it makes other people more comfortable when you're around, yeah, go ahead and wear one. No need to cause unnecessary stress, there's enough of that going around already.

If you want to walk around wearing a space helmet. You rock.

lexaarts / ThinkStock

Just don't let your mask dangle off one ear. That's not a good look for anyone.

