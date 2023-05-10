Crazy Video of Oklahoma Police Hearing Something Yelling Out ‘HELP!’
A day in the life of a police officer, you never know what you're going to see. Was definitely not expecting this at the end of the video.
911 What's Your Emergency?
Looks like on Monday in Enid, Oklahoma. The local police department got some calls that someone on a farm was shouting for help. So of course, police went over to investigate. Officer David Sneed and Officer Neal Storey went over to the farm to check out the sound. When they arrived, body cams turned on and from the video. You can clearly hear something yelling out "HELP!"
"That's a Person."
The officers then begin to run to the source of the sound and wouldn't you know it. It was a f***ing goat.
Remember This Viral Screaming Goat?
Yeah, goats freaking scream for some reason and the farmer at the property says the goat had been separated from his friends. So it looks like that now becomes everyone's problem. Oh, gonna take my friends away, I will now scream for help at the top of my lungs.
Thankfully, no one was actually hurt at the scene. Except for a goat just missing his buddies. I was prepared for some dude with a broken leg or something stuck under some farm equipment. Shout out to Officer Sneed and Officer Storey, got a good chuckle in what can be a very stressful job.