Oklahoma Senator Files Bill to Make Ivermectin Available Without Prescription

Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine may soon be available over the counter if an Oklahoma Senator gets his way.

According to KTUL, State Senator Nathan Dahm recently filed Senate Bill 1525, saying he believes we should focus on proven treatments:

It’s incredible to me that the sole focus of the current administration and the capitol S ‘Science’ is on a vaccine that isn’t quite as ‘safe and effective’ as they make it out to be. I believe we should focus on proven early illness treatments, such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, rather than continuing to pad the pockets of big pharma.

The use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients has been the source of plenty of debate over the course of the pandemic.

In October of 2021 Chad Hasty spoke with Lubbock Dr. John Thomas, who had treated more than 700 patients at the time, and he said patients who were sickened by the Delta variant of COVID-19 responded well to ivermectin:

The Delta variant was much more resistant and I had to use ivermectin and they did really well and responded well to ivermectin.

The FDA says that while ivermectin is approved for use in people and animals, it is not approved for the treatment of COVID-19. Ivermectin is currently approved to treat parasitic conditions and skin conditions.

The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine was approved for emergency use by the FDA at the beginning of the pandemic. However, a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine in June of 2020 concluded hydroxychloroquine didn’t perform better than placebo pills in treating the coronavirus.

