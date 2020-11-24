Oklahoma Town Has GIANT ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg

Be careful, that thing is fra-gee-lay. I think that's Italian.

It's that time of year where we debate what the best Christmas movie of all time is. For me, it's 'A Christmas Story'. So much nostalgia of going to my neighbor's house to help decorate her tree while this movie was on in the background. If you don't think it's the best, that's fine. However, this is one of those movies you have to watch at some point during December.

So many iconic scenes in this movie, but one of the more famous ones, the leg. Old man Parker won a major award. So what's in the massive fragile box? After he digs through a ridiculous amount of stuffing, he finds a statue. Well, that's what he thinks it is. Turns out it's actually a lamp that he props up right in the front window for the whole neighborhood to see.

Then the mom 'accidentally' breaks the lamp later in the movie. Sad day, they say when it was buried that night, you could hear the sound of 'Taps' being played. Good news everyone, the lamp lives on! It's much bigger than we all remember. In fact, I don't think you could fit it in your house.

Over in Chickasha, Oklahoma, they have got a massive 'Christmas Story' leg. Sounds like a road trip is in order. If you need a reason to visit, they have a brewery and the famous Chief Drive In there. I'm trying to go check it out this weekend since the Cowboys don't play this week.