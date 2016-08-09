Rio Olympics Reminds You Not to Go Fishing in the Toilet

The housing issues at the Summer Games continue to amaze, astound and amuse.

We already know the accommodations in Rio are, um, not exactly up to snuff , which makes this latest example not that surprising, but still pretty funny.

Lest you think that's a rare sighting, U.S. women's basketball player Elena Delle Donne is here to remind you that it's most definitely not.

Geez, you'd think in an environment where people are practically being pushed to go back to their rooms and get naked with someone from countries they've never heard of, the rooms would be a little bit more inviting.

But in a Games where our immaturity rises higher than a pole vaulter when it comes to funny name pairings , nothing should come as a surprise.