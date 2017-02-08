One-Armed 8th Grader Dunks in a Game Like a Total Pro

This kid can bring the thunder.

Watch in wonder as a teenager with one arm dunks in the middle of a basketball game last week.

Trashaun Willis, of Washington, Iowa, steals a pass and then takes the ball all the way for the jam. They were just two of the 14 points he scored in his team's 41-31 win.

Willis, who stands six-foot-three, tells MaxPreps he's thrown it down before. "It was such a great feeling," he said. "I actually dunked a couple of weeks ago in a tournament. But it's still an amazing moment to share with my teammates."

Basketball isn't the only sport for Willis, either. He also starred in football, playing quarterback and linebacker. He tossed nine TDs and ran for 13.

One arm, two-sport star. Seems about right.

An athlete without two arms is not totally new. Jim Abbott enjoyed a successful pitching career in the majors, despite not having a right hand, and even hurled a no-hitter.