One Hundred Kids Have Sleepover at AT&T Stadium and Go Home With Beds Thanks to Ashley Furniture

Some underprivileged children got to experience the sleepover of a lifetime this past weekend and they were quite surprised to find out those beds were coming home with them.

I am an adult and I would do anything to have a sleepover at AT&T stadium. That sounds like a blast to me. So I am super jealous of the local DFW kids that got to experience this over the weekend. Look at those beds, they're filled with Dallas Cowboys goodies. I would have definitely screamed if I walked onto the field and saw this.

Honestly, the kids were probably most excited just to be sleeping on a bed. Many of these children don't even have a bed they call their own. The weekend was filled with on-field games and entertainment with Dallas Cowboys players and cheerleaders. The kids got to eat pizza and watch a movie on the giant center-hung video board.

All of that sounds amazing, but that was probably not the best part of the weekend for these kids. Ashley Furniture delivered all those beds to the kids homes so they have a bed to sleep on for years to come. Shout out to the Dallas Cowboys and Ashley Furniture for making such an impact on these kid's lives.