Two Wichita Falls Convenience Stores Robbed in Under 2 Hours Saturday Night

Wichita Falls Police are investigating two armed robberies that they believe to be connected.

Both robberies occurred late Saturday night. First, the 7-11 on Hatton Road was robbed by two men, one of which was armed with a handgun. The pair took an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot.

Next, the 7-11 at Northwest Freeway and City View Drive was robbed by two men, again one of them armed with a handgun. Police have not disclosed descriptions of the suspects or how much money was taken.