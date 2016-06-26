Two Wichita Falls Convenience Stores Robbed in Under 2 Hours Saturday Night

7-11 on Northwest Fwy at City View Dr
Image: Google Maps

Wichita Falls Police are investigating two armed robberies that they believe to be connected.

Both robberies occurred late Saturday night.  First, the 7-11 on Hatton Road was robbed by two men, one of which was armed with a handgun.  The pair took an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot.

Next, the 7-11 at Northwest Freeway and City View Drive was robbed by two men, again one of them armed with a handgun.  Police have not disclosed descriptions of the suspects or how much money was taken.

