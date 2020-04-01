Online Calculator Predicts Weight Gain During Isolation

The current Shelter In Place order in Wichita Falls is in effect until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 8th. That's another whole week of lounging about eating all of the snacks you promised yourself you wouldn't eat. Have you even dared step on a scale lately?

Now there's an online calculator from Zippia that will show you how much weight you're likely gain in isolation.

For the calculator to get an idea of what's going on you'll have to answer a few simple questions about your exercising, snacking and drinking habits. Then you just push the Calculate Weight Gain button and boom, you get your prediction.

Then you're probably gonna be back on that exercise bike you have your out-of-season clothes hanging on in the garage.

So as not to be a total downer, the site also has some nice tips on how to stay fit and healthy while you're hanging out at the house all day. Click here to calculate your weight gain.