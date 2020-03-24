Online Teacher Pretending To Fall Actually Does [VIDEO]

It seems we're doing almost everything online these days, including almost all college courses. One teacher was determined to keep things interesting so he pretended to be falling off the ledge of the Empire State Building. His acting skills seem to be better than his balance because, as you can see in the video, he actually did fall from his chair.

One or two of his students appeared to be genuinely concerned, the rest seem to have found it mildly amusing.

No students were harmed in the making of this video, the instructor did suffer mild bruising to his ego.