All Bars and Restaurant Dine-In Facilities To Close Friday Night

Governor Abbott announced in a press conference today (03.19.20) that as of Friday night all bars and restaurants in Texas will need to close their dine-in facilities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to Texoma'sHomepage.com this order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 20th.

Governor Abbott issued executive order CH.418 to follow the steps spelled out by the President of the United States and the CDC. According to those guidelines everyone is to avoid social gatherings with more than ten people, bars, restaurants, food courts, and gyms.

While the bars and restaurants will need to close their dine-in facilities, drive-through, pickup, and delivery services will still be allowed.