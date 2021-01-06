Pat Sajak With a Subtle Dig on the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal

We see what you did there Pat.

I think we can all agree the Houston Astros cheated, right? I'm sure some delusional Astros fan is still out there saying they did nothing wrong. Maybe they don't have proof of the buzzer, but we can agree the banging on the trashcan happened. I think the video below does a good job of breaking it down, just in case you have no idea what I'm talking about.

The Astros would like us all to forget about this, but I don't see the Astros hate stopping anytime soon. For instance, this week on Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak had a little joke about the Astros. Well...he didn't really mention them by name, but we know who he's talking about.

The category was 'What are you doing?'. One of the contestants figured out the puzzle as 'Banging on trash cans'. Pat chimes in after and says, 'I was going to do a baseball joke there, but it's too easy.' You can check out the clip below.

Oh Pat, we love you. Seriously, since Bob Barker retired and sadly Alex Trebek is no longer with us. Pat is one of the last game show hosts from my childhood. Even Vanna White is still there with him and she still looks amazing. Seriously, I had to look it up. She's 63! I would have never guessed she was in her sixties. I also learned today she has a world record for most frequent clapper. As of January 31, 2013, it was estimated she clapped at least 3,480,864 times across the show's 30 seasons.