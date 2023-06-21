Are the Rangers and Astros Among the Most Popular MLB Teams on TikTok?

No matter how you feel about TikTok, the platform has exploded in popularity over the last few years and shows no sign of slowing down.

As of this posting, I still have not jumped on the TikTok bandwagon. However, I would be lying if I told you I have never been tempted to jump aboard. So, there’s a good chance that it may happen at some point.

But one thing I’m all-in on is Major League Baseball.

I went to my first Ranger game at Arlington Stadium back in 1982 when I was nine years old, and I fell in love immediately. I passed my love for the team along to both my son and my daughter. Both have been going to Ranger games since they were infants.

And then you have the Astros.

While I was never a huge fan of the team, I always liked them growing up. Back in the 80s, the only time American League teams would play National League teams would be in the World Series or Spring training. So, the Astros and the Rangers were never a huge threat to each other.

But my, how times have changed.

Now that both teams are in the American League West, there’s no love lost between the Rangers and the Astros and that’s good for baseball, in my opinion. I believe it’s also good for Texas. There’s nothing like an in-state rivalry to get Texans fired up.

Both teams are obviously very popular here in the Lone Star State. But how popular are they in the grand scheme of things?

Well, according to a study conducted by PinMart to determine the most popular MLB teams on TikTok, the answer is that both are very popular.

As you might expect, the Astros are the most popular team in baseball. They’ve had an incredible run over the last few years, and I don’t see that changing any time soon.

On the other hand, the Rangers have been in rebuilding mode over the last few seasons. But the team is starting to see the fruits of the rebuild and are having an excellent season, so far. It’s also paying off on TikTok. The Rangers are the 5th most popular team on the platform.

Not bad for a couple of teams that call the most football-obsessed state in the country home.

Most Popular MLB Teams on TikTok

1. Houston Astros

2. Atlanta Braves

3. Chicago Cubs

4. New York Yankees

5. Texas Rangers

6. San Diego Padres

7. Toronto Blue Jays

8. Detroit Tigers

9. New York Mets

10. Boston Red Sox

