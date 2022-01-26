Paxton To Host Border Summit For 12 Attorneys General

Get our free mobile app

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is continuing to highlight the border crisis on the Texas-Mexico border, and now he is wanting to hear from other state attorneys general about how illegal immigration is impacting their state while highlighting what is actually happening along the border.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Paxton will be hosting a two-day border summit for twelve state attorneys generals. The elected officials will travel to McAllen, Weslaco, Edinburg, and Rio Grande City during the summit to witness how illegal immigration has impacted those cities, the state of Texas, and beyond.

The twelve attorneys general will participate in meetings with top officials from the United States Customs and Border Protection, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety. These round table meetings are meant to spread information about what people are seeing on the ground and attempts to stop the crisis along the border.

The twelve attorneys general will also participate in a boat tour on the Rio Grande River and tour the border wall.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said those attending understand that the border crisis is a crisis for all states according to a press release.

“Ill-conceived immigration policies created by the Biden Administration have wreaked havoc on our communities and placed a massive burden on our country, “Attorney General Paxton said. “I want to thank our local, state and federal law enforcement officials and my fellow attorneys general, who attended the summit, for making this issue one of their top priorities. This affects them too. Every state in the country is a border state. I will not allow this looming crisis on the border to continue to bring violence, drug cartels, and human trafficking to our communities.”

The Border Summit begins on Thursday, January 27 and ends on Friday.

21 Texas Town Names Outsiders Can't Pronounce Have you ever heard someone call Killeen "Kye-lean" or Salado "Salad-oh"? That's just the tip of the Texas mispronunciation iceberg. Here are the towns and cities most folks who didn't grow up in Texas don't have a clue how to pronounce.

Always Prepared: Check Out These Doomsday Bunkers in Texas I'm not the kind of guy who believes that at any moment the whole of everything is going to go up in flames. If I was, and I had an extreme amount of disposable income, I would want to spend the apocalypse in one of these insane bunkers you can get right here in the Lone Star State.