Sam Kendricks certainly represented his country well.

Kendricks, 23, is a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve who competed in the pole vault at the Summer Games in Rio who immediately came to a stop during a qualifying jump last week when he heard The Star-Spangled Banner .

Kendricks is one of 18 members of the U.S. military to compete in these Olympics. He won a bronze medal, but, somehow, we suspect this gesture will live on longer in people's minds.

It's another highlight for the U.S. squad, which led all countries in gold and total medals. It may also lessen the sting of the embarrassment Americans feel over Ryan Lochte's antics .