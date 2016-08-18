Accident Sends Five to Area Hospital

A single vehicle accident just east of Iowa Park sent five people to the hospital.

A 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was westbound on US 2 287 late Thursday afternoon when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle reportedly rolled in the grassy median. The driver and four passengers were transported to United Regional with unspecified injuries.

Police have not released the names and ages of the driver and passengers at this time.

Sources: KAUZ , Iowa Park PD