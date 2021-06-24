POLL: As a Drinker, Would You Date Someone Who Didn’t Drink?

Mark Stout

I would think most non-drinkers (especially recovering alcoholics) wouldn’t be interested in dating someone who drinks, but what about drinkers’ dating preferences?

I’ve never really given it any thought, but as a drinker, I guess I would rather that my partner also drank. However, it wouldn’t be a deal-breaker for me if she didn’t drink. My wife likes to have a few drinks with me, but I definitely wouldn’t leave her if she quit.

But there are a lot of single Texans out there who say that they wouldn’t be interested in dating a nondrinker. According to a poll of over 3,000 single Americans by Detox.net, almost 1 in 5 Texans say a potential date being a nondrinker would be a deal-breaker for them.

Gender made a huge difference in the poll. 19% of the men surveyed wouldn’t have a problem dating someone who imbibed a bit much, compared to 5% of women.

So, we would like to know whether or not you would date a teetotaler. Let us know in the below poll.

