POLL: Who Should be the Next Coach of the Dallas Mavericks?

With Rick Carlisle hitting the road and quickly finding a job with the Indiana Pacers, let’s see who our Mavs fans would like to see as their new head coach.

ESPN reported earlier today that former head coach Rick Carlisle had taken a job with the Pacers, where he had served as both an assistant and head coach.

Along with the news that Carlisle had returned to the Pacers came the news that he endorsed Jason Kidd as his replacement.

Get our free mobile app

He noted the fact that both Kidd and Luka Doncic have a lot in common led to his endorsement:

My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka have so many things in common as players… I'm the only person on the planet that's coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that's just an opinion.

Now it’s your turn to sound off on who you want as the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Let us know in the below poll.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.