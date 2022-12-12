10 Most Popular Baby Names Inspired by Celebrities

Names go in and out of style, but one thing that never changes is the influence of celebrities when it comes to pop culture — and that includes baby names.

A recent study revealed the top 10 most popular baby names inspired by the celebrity kids of the Kardashians, Beckhams and other famous families.

Confused tapped SSA (Social Security Administration) data to compile a list of baby names that people in the U.S. love, inspired by their favorite celebrities.

In 2021, 9,040 babies were named Mason, inspired by Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's oldest son, who was born in 2009.

Harper, Cruz and Romeo, all inspired by Victoria and David Beckham's children, were also popular in 2021, as was Maddox, Knox and Shiloh, the names of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids.

Another popular Kardashian-inspired baby name was Saint, the son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

"My son Saint, he is a saint. It's like he literally has become his name. He is an angel," Kardashian said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2019.

Jaden, inspired by the name of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's musician-actor son, was also a popular baby name in 2021.

Also on the list was Moses, the name of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's son, the younger brother of Apple — a name that notably did not make the list.

Paltrow famously addressed the controversy surrounding her unusual baby names on social media two years ago.

"Chris Martin, I think we got beat for most controversial baby name," she wrote on Instagram in 2020, referring to the announcement of Elon Musk and Grimes' son's name, X Æ A-Xii.

See the full list of popular celebrity-inspired baby names, below:

1. Mason (9,040 babies named)

2. Harper (8,388 babies named)

3. Maddox (2,201 babies named)

4. Knox (1,718 babies named)

5. Cruz (1,110 babies named)

6. Jaden (1,076 babies named)

7. Romeo (925 babies named)

8. Shiloh (768 babies named)

9. Saint (664 babies named)

10. Moses (560 babies named)

