Postel Family Credit Union ATM Stolen Again

For the second time in less than twelve months the Postel Family Credit Union's ATM has been stolen.

Texoma's Homepage is reporting that the ATM and the stolen pickup apparently used to pull it from it's place have been recovered but the suspects are still at large.

Authorities say the attempted robbery took place between 2 and 3 a.m., Tuesday, June 8th, at the Postel Family Credit Union location on McNeil Avenue. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department a stolen truck was used to pull the ATM from its place and out into the street. Both the ATM and the truck have been recovered and it looks like the would-be thieves were unable to access any money inside the ATM. While they were not entirely successful in their criminal endeavors some nice surveillance video was recorded so they will be getting their 15 minutes of fame.

This is not the first time this sort of thing has happened in Wichita Falls. Similar instances of using a vehicle to pull an ATM from its place and attempts to access the money inside took place back in 2020. That was during a spree of at least four similar crimes involving the theft, or attempted theft, of ATM devices.

If you have any information that might help the Wichita Falls Police Department apprehend the individuals involved in this crime or any other felony crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval you could earn up to $1,000.