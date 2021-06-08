Huge Police Officer Tosses Dude from Texas Bar Like a Rag Doll

A not-so-huge guy learned a tough lesson after refusing a very huge police officer’s instruction to leave a bar in South Houston.

Watch as the officer picks him up like a tiny toy and carry him out of the bar and send him on his way:

First of all, your best bet is to simply do what a person in a position of authority tells you to do. Trust me, you’ll never win.

Secondly, it’s especially important to follow their instructions when they’re twice your size, lest you end up like the dude in the video who got humiliated in front of not only the crowd at the bar, but the entire world thanks to Twitter.

Some Twitter users took the side of the guy being tossed. One went as far as to say violence is unavoidable when being handled in such a way:

That's easy to say when you're safely tucked away behind a keyboard.

Here's another one with a really bad idea:

Because it's not like the cop is armed as well. This user pretty much summed up what would happen if they went that direction:

Most people just had fun with the guy for his not-so-tough reaction to being tossed:

Yeah, I would never show my face around there again. Then again, I would've did what the officer told me to do in the first place.