Wichita County Public Health District to Host Vaccine Clinic

If you or a loved one wants to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, here’s a good opportunity for you.

In a press release, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced that it had received 585 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

As a result, the Health District will be hosting an appointment-based vaccine clinic this Thursday, June 10, from 9am to 1pm at their offices at 1700 3rd Street in Wichita Falls. Be sure to use the main entrance near the flag poles.

Vaccine providers were notified to start giving the vaccine to adolescents ages 12 to 17 by the Texas Department of State Health Services, following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the use of the Pfizer vaccine on adolescents.

The directive comes after Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director urged teens to get the COVID-19 vaccine:

I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the numbers of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation. Much of this suffering can be prevented…I ask parents, relatives and close friends to join me and talk with teens about the importance of these prevention strategies and to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Who is eligible to attend the clinic?

The clinic is available to anyone over the age of 12. Minors have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To make an appointment, call the Health Department COVID-19 hotline at (940)761-7909. You can also set your appointment online at this location.

