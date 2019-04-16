Proposed Bill Would Force Surrender or Sale of Firearms

Even here in the Lone Star State, the 2nd Amendment faces attacks from within.

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

According to an NRA press release, House Bill 1713 , authored by Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos (D-Dallas) , would require individuals convicted of certain offenses, including some Class C misdemeanors, normally punishable by just a fine, to surrender their firearms to police or force them to sell their firearms to an FFL dealer.

It would also force individuals who have been hit with protective orders to also surrender their firearms, even when such orders have been issued without a hearing. The circumstances that would force the surrender or sale of firearms far exceed the rules that would prohibit someone from purchasing a firearm under existing federal laws.

You can reach out to the members of the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety and ask them to stand in opposition to House Bill 1713.